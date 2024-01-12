DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2024 / 10:54 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8743 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 203524794 CODE: AUEG LN ISIN: LU1681045453

January 12, 2024