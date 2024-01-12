Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 December 2023, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.56% AVI Global Trust 0.44% BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.41% Pershing Square Holdings 0.36% Residential Secure Income 0.32% RIT Capital Partners 0.20% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.14% Total 2.43%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 December 2023, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029 7.94% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2028 7.04% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 6.71% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026 4.14% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF 3.54% US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043 2.91% SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF 2.46% US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 1.74% Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources UCITS ETF 1.65% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.51% Total 39.64%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

