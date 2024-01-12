Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 December 2023, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
Name
Percentage of net assets
GCP Infrastructure Investments
0.56%
AVI Global Trust
0.44%
BBGI Global Infrastructure
0.41%
Pershing Square Holdings
0.36%
Residential Secure Income
0.32%
RIT Capital Partners
0.20%
UIL Zero Div Pref 2024
0.14%
Total
2.43%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 December 2023, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
Name
Percentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029
7.94%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2028
7.04%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
6.71%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
4.14%
iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF
3.54%
US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043
2.91%
SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF
2.46%
US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045
1.74%
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources UCITS ETF
1.65%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies
1.51%
Total
39.64%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com