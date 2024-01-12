Electronic Wet Chemicals Market worth $5.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Electronic Wet Chemicals Market by Type (Acetic Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Phosphoric Acid) Form (Liquid Form, Solid Form, Gas Form) Application (Semiconductor, IC Packaging, PCB), End-use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is USD 3.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 3.8 billion in 2023.

The growth of electronic wet chemicals has been substantial, driven by several key factors that have propelled their demand and adoption. The proliferation of electronic devices across various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications, has significantly contributed to this growth. As these industries continue to advance, there's a parallel need for more sophisticated electronic components manufactured using precise wet chemical processes. Technological advancements, particularly in semiconductor and microelectronics manufacturing, have led to higher complexity in device architectures and materials, necessitating specialized wet chemicals to enable these intricate processes.

"Semicondutor by application is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The dominance of the semiconductor industry as the primary application for electronic wet chemicals stems from the indispensable role these substances play in the intricacies of semiconductor manufacturing. In this sector, where the creation of integrated circuits demands precise and complex processes, wet chemicals emerge as fundamental tools. These chemicals facilitate critical procedures such as etching, cleaning, and material deposition on silicon wafers with unparalleled accuracy, enabling the formation of intricate circuit patterns crucial to semiconductor functionality. Moreover, the semiconductor realm demands utmost precision and uniformity, a feat achieved through wet chemical processes that ensure consistent treatment across vast manufacturing scales. With a diverse range of semiconductor materials requiring tailored chemical solutions, these substances offer selectivity, allowing precise interactions while safeguarding other materials-a vital aspect in semiconductor patterning and layering. Surface preparation, a pivotal stage in semiconductor production to prevent defects, relies significantly on wet chemicals to meticulously clean and prepare surfaces for subsequent processing steps. Supported by an industry that possesses extensive expertise and specialized infrastructure for handling these chemicals, the semiconductor sector's continuous quest for technological advancements further solidifies the critical reliance on electronic wet chemicals in driving innovation and progress within semiconductor manufacturing.

"Acetic acid by type is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Acetic acid stands out as a leading type in the electronic wet chemicals market due to its multifaceted utility and compatibility across various critical processes within electronics manufacturing. Its versatility plays a pivotal role, serving diverse functions including cleaning, etching, and surface preparation, owing to its potent solvent properties adept at efficiently removing contaminants. Moreover, its cost-effectiveness compared to specialized alternatives renders it an economically attractive choice, contributing significantly to its widespread adoption in the industry. In semiconductor manufacturing, acetic acid finds particular Favor for its compatibility with crucial processes involved in etching and cleaning semiconductor materials, making it indispensable in the production of integrated circuits and semiconductor devices. The controlled chemical properties of acetic acid, such as its adjustability in acidity and concentration, allow for precise and targeted application throughout various stages of electronic component fabrication. Its relatively safer handling compared to stronger acids further bolsters its preference, balancing effectiveness with safety considerations. With an established history in electronic manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and established effectiveness, acetic acid remains a stalwart choice, consistently maintaining its dominance as a preferred and widely used type within the electronic wet chemicals market.

"Liquid form by form segment is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The pre-eminence of the liquid form within the electronic wet chemicals market arises from its multifaceted advantages that cater directly to the intricate needs of electronics manufacturing. Liquids offer an unparalleled ease of handling and application, boasting fluidity that facilitates precise dispensing, controlled pumping, and meticulous regulation essential for delicate manufacturing processes. Their versatility shines through in their adaptability across a spectrum of applications, from cleaning and etching to deposition and surface treatment, providing solutions to diverse manufacturing needs within the electronics industry. Furthermore, liquids afford a level of precision and uniformity crucial in electronics, ensuring meticulous control over concentration, flow rates, and temperature, thereby safeguarding against variations that could compromise product quality. Compatibility with existing infrastructure is a significant boon, as most electronics manufacturing facilities are tailored to handle liquid chemicals, mitigating the need for extensive modifications. Their efficient heat transfer properties aid in temperature control, safeguarding sensitive electronic components from overheating. Moreover, their safer containment compared to gases and their established industry preference and standardization solidify their dominance as the largest segment in the electronic wet chemicals market, offering a combination of effectiveness, reliability, and adaptability sought after in electronics manufacturing.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for electronic wet chemicals during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The Asia-Pacific region stands as the largest market for electronic wet chemicals, primarily driven by several interlinked factors that collectively fuel its dominance in this sector. A pivotal contributor to this status is the region's exponential growth as a global electronics manufacturing hub. Countries such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan have emerged as major centers for semiconductor fabrication and electronics assembly, consequently propelling substantial demand for electronic wet chemicals across various stages of manufacturing processes. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region boasts an expanding consumer electronics market, fueled by a burgeoning middle class and increasing disposable income. This surge in demand for devices like smartphones, tablets, televisions, and other electronic gadgets directly correlates to the heightened need for wet chemicals in their production. Additionally, there has been a notable shift of semiconductor production to Asia-Pacific nations, further solidifying the region's pivotal role in driving the electronic wet chemicals market. This strategic relocation aligns with the region's expertise, infrastructural development, and capacity to cater to the soaring demand for semiconductors and electronic components. Collectively, these factors cement the Asia-Pacific region's position as the largest and most influential market for electronic wet chemicals, reflecting its pivotal role in the global electronics manufacturing landscape.

The key players in this market are Avantor Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Microelectronics (US), and Kanto Chemical Co. Inc. (Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Linde Plc (Ireland), Solvay (Belgium), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), and Technic Inc. (US)etc.

