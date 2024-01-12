Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The arbitral tribunal has confirmed Sega Europe Limited's redemption right over the minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation, and trading in the Rovio shares has been suspended

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 12, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. EET



The arbitral tribunal has confirmed Sega Europe Limited's redemption right over the minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation, and trading in the Rovio shares has been suspended

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio") has in its interim decision confirmed that Sega Europe Limited ("Sega") has the right to redeem the minority shares in Rovio and that Sega has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the possible interest accruing thereon.

Rovio announced on December 8, 2023 that the Board of Directors of Rovio has resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of Rovio and for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") so that the delisting would become effective as soon as possible upon Sega having gained title to all the shares in Rovio in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act. Following the confirmation of the redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki suspended trading in the Rovio shares on January 12, 2024 before the opening of trading. The possible posting of the security and the delisting of the Rovio shares will be announced separately.

