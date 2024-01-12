

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's household spending rose unexpectedly in November amid more energy consumption and engineered goods purchases, data published by the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



Household consumption grew 0.7 percent month-on-month in November, in contrast to a 0.9 percent decrease in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1 percent slight fall.



The increase was primarily due to the 1.4 percent strong rebound in energy consumption after a 3.0 percent decline in the prior month.



The increase in purchases of engineered goods was 1.0 percent in November versus a 0.4 percent gain in the prior month. The data showed that food consumption was stable.



Consumers spent 1.2 percent more on durable goods, especially transport equipment. Spending on clothing grew at an accelerated pace of 1.8 percent.



