

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.38 billion, or $9.15 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $8.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 billion or $9.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $4.63 billion from $4.34 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $9.15 vs. $8.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.84 -Revenue (Q4): $4.63 Bln vs. $4.34 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX