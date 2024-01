BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (VONOY) Friday announced the issuance of its first unsecured bond in pounds sterling with a 12-year term.



GBP 400 million bond and a coupon of 4.5 percent euro after cross currency swap, was oversubscribed 8.3 times.



Vonovia intends to use this additional liquidity to repay loans that become due from 2025 onwards.



