Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

12 January 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323