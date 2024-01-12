

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $256 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $990 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $4.311 billion from $3.918 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $256 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $4.311 Bln vs. $3.918 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken