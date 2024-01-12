

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $3.16 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $2.88 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $20.48 billion from $20.03 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.16 Bln. vs. $2.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $20.48 Bln vs. $20.03 Bln last year.



