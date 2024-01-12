Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2024 | 13:42
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kehua Digital Energy: Kehua Achieves BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier List

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11th, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) unveiled its inaugural Tier 1 Energy Storage List, which includes Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd (referred to as Kehua), signifying a notable achievement in the industry.

Source: BNEF

The list aims to establish a transparent differentiation system among the hundreds of fixed energy storage manufacturers in the market, based on the proven bankability of project deployments. Kehua energy storage product solution has been recognized by BNEF as a tier 1 energy storage supplier, demonstrating global recognition of Kehua's strength.

With 35 years of experience in power electronics, Kehua has become an expert in renewable energy storage solutions. Operating 5 production bases worldwide, we ensure the delivery of reliable solar and energy storage solutions to customers in over 100 countries.

1. The largest battery energy storage project in Brazil; 2. The liquid-cooling energy storage project in China awarded as

In 2021, Kehua was recognized by BNEF as one of the top ten financeable inverter brands, and in 2022, it was ranked as the fourth largest energy storage inverter supplier globally by S&P commodity insights. The Tier 1 list underscores the global market's acknowledgment of Kehua's expertise in the field of energy storage.

Kehua has always been innovating and providing highly reliable and state-of-the-art solutions to contribute to the global transition to clean energy, and will continue to fulfill its commitment to a greener and more sustainable world in the future.

Contact:

marketing@kehua.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317362/Source_BNEF.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317365/Kehua_Digital_Energy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904051/Kehua_logo___Red_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kehua-achieves-bnef-tier-1-energy-storage-supplier-list-302033598.html

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.