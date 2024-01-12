Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.01.2024 | 13:48
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kasei Holdings Plc - Director's Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

Kasei Holdings plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBryan Coyne
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKasei Holdings PLC
b)LEI984500556C45AE388547
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification CodeGB00BN950D98
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£0.08 per Ordinary Share

£0.085 per Ordinary Share

£0.09 per Ordinary Shares

100,000 Ordinary Shares

15,000 Ordinary Shares

10,000 Ordinary Shares

d)Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume· Price125,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of £0.0814
e)Date of the transaction11 January 2024
f)Place of the TransactionAquis Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Kasei Holdings PLC

Jai PatelChief Investment Officer

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Holdings

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

LinkedIn: Kasei Holdings PLC: Overview | LinkedIn


