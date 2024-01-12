Kasei Holdings Plc - Director's Dealing
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12
Kasei Holdings plc
('Kasei' or the 'Company')
Director's Dealing
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bryan Coyne
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Kasei Holdings PLC
|b)
|LEI
|984500556C45AE388547
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BN950D98
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume· Price
|125,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of £0.0814
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 January 2024
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Aquis Stock Exchange
For further information please contact:
Kasei Holdings PLC
Jai PatelChief Investment Officer
|Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com
VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance)
|+44 (0)203 005 5000
About Kasei Holdings
Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.
Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.
Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.
