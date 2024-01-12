

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Google has announced it will help build a subsea internet cable route linking Chile, French Polynesia, and Australia - the first ever to directly connect South America and Asia-Pacific.



The joint venture by the Chilean construction company Desarrollo País, Google and French Polynesia's Posts and Telecommunications Department is named the Humboldt subsea cable.



Expected to complete by 2026, this ambitious project will strengthen the reliability and resilience of digital connectivity across the Pacific by interconnecting the cables that comprise the South Pacific Connect initiative and adding geographically diverse cable investments that link French Polynesia and Chile.



A direct fiber optic network link between South America and the Asia-Pacific region is the brainchild of the Chilean government.



These 9,200 mile-long undersea cables, paired with secure 5G wireless terrestrial networks, is expected to accelerate South America and the Pacific Island nations' digital connectivity and integration with the global economy.



This project will create employment, and improve the working conditions of thousands of people, in addition to placing Chile as a leader in the region and strengthening its position as the gateway from South America to the digital world, said Juan Carlos Munoz, the Transportation and Telecommunications Minister of Chile.



'This new cable route will enhance Australia's global connectivity and complement our work with Pacific countries to secure better access to the global digital economy,' said Michelle Rowland, Minister for Communications of Australia.



'We are thrilled to collaborate on the Humboldt project to continue advancing French Polynesia's digital economy and keep Tahiti on the cutting edge of innovation,' said French Polynesia's President Moetai Brotherson.



Google said the Humboldt project is the latest in a series of its existing digital infrastructure investments in Chile and across Latin America.



Management consulting firm Analysys Mason estimates that Google's previous submarine cable deployments in Latin America and the Caribbean region will lead to a cumulative increase in GDP of $178 billion between 2017 and 2027 and support the creation of around 740,000 additional jobs by 2027.



