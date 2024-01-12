

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), an apparel manufacturer, Friday announced the appointment of Vince Tyra as its chief executive officer and president, effective February 12.



Tyra will take over from the previous CEO and co-founder of the company, Glenn Chamandy, who was ousted from the firm after 20 years at the helm.



Previously, Vince Tyra grew his own activewear business with Gildan as the key supplier before joining Fruit of the Loom and becoming its president.



On Thursday, Gildan Activewear shares closed at $31.55, up 0.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.



