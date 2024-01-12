KeyBank Names Rachael Sampson Head of Community Banking for the Consumer Bank

Veteran banker will lead a team that will build on Key's progress in reaching consumer clients in low-to-moderate income and diverse segments, and strengthen the bank's connection to the communities it serves

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / KeyBank has named Rachael Sampson Head of Community Banking for its Consumer Bank. In this newly created role, Sampson will lead teams responsible for the strategy, implementation and execution of a variety of consumer products and services designed to acquire and deepen relationships with clients in low-to-moderate income and diverse segments, as well as the national consumer sales strategy for these segments. Her team will also oversee the day-to-day management of Key's workplace banking and financial wellness programs, and the direction of Key's women and diverse consumer client-focused initiatives.

Sampson reports to Victor Alexander, Head of Key's Consumer Bank, which serves more than three million clients with branch offices in 15 states and a national multi-channel distribution. Sampson and the Community Banking team will partner closely with KeyBank's Corporate Responsibility team to identify opportunities aligned with Key's purpose of helping clients and communities thrive.

"Rachael's promotion is reflective of and the next step in the significant progress we've made in reaching and helping clients in low-to-moderate income and diverse segments," said Alexander. "We are excited about the work Rachael and her teams will do to amplify and build upon our efforts, which includes three special purpose credit programs for homebuyers and homeowners, and drive consistency and execution across our footprint."

Sampson, who has been with KeyBank for 18 years, previously led KeyBank's Key4Women and Key@Work programs which are now part of the new Community Banking organization. She has also served as a Commercial Bank relationship manager in KeyBank's Cincinnati Market.

Sampson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Thomas More University and is a Master of Business Administration candidate from the University of Cincinnati.

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

