WKN: 853152 | ISIN: FR0000125585 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ
Tradegate
11.01.24
09:16 Uhr
0,593 Euro
+0,019
+3,31 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5800,58516:27
0,5810,58416:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2024 | 13:36
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Very strong support from Casino Group's shareholders and creditors meeting as classes of parties affected by the draft accelerated safeguard plans Addendum

Very strong support from Casino Group's shareholders and creditors meeting as classes of parties affected by the draft accelerated safeguard plans

***Addendum***

Paris, 12 January 2024

Following on from its press release on the results of the class vote, Groupe Casino points out that the rejection of the accelerated safeguard plan by one of the classes will have no impact on its implementation under the inter-class forced application mechanism.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino - Communications Director

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
