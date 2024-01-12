Anzeige
Freitag, 12.01.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
12.01.24
14:26 Uhr
1,920 Euro
+0,110
+6,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.01.2024 | 16:01
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to the Articles of Association

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to the Articles of Association 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to the Articles of Association 
12-Jan-2024 / 14:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Amendment to the Articles of Association 
 
 
DATE: January 12, 2024 
 
 
 
 
In order to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount of our Bank and since the Registered Capital Ceiling 
permission granted by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey to the Bank will expire by the end of 2024, I hereby submit 
for your approval the request to amend Article 7 of the Bank's Articles of Association in accordance with the draft 
amendment attached hereto in order to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount from 10,000,000,000 Turkish Liras 
to 25,000,000,000 Turkish Liras and extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceiling permission to the end of the year 
2028 and to authorize the Head Office to file necessary applications to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, 
Capital Markets Board of Turkey and the other relevant official authorities in order to conclude the above-mentioned 
process and execute any and all operations related thereto. 
 
The "old" and "new" version of article to be amended in Bank's Article of Association is attached. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Amendment to the Articles of Association 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 297299 
EQS News ID:  1814307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1814307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2024 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
