Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to the Articles of Association 12-Jan-2024 / 14:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Amendment to the Articles of Association DATE: January 12, 2024 In order to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount of our Bank and since the Registered Capital Ceiling permission granted by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey to the Bank will expire by the end of 2024, I hereby submit for your approval the request to amend Article 7 of the Bank's Articles of Association in accordance with the draft amendment attached hereto in order to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount from 10,000,000,000 Turkish Liras to 25,000,000,000 Turkish Liras and extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceiling permission to the end of the year 2028 and to authorize the Head Office to file necessary applications to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Capital Markets Board of Turkey and the other relevant official authorities in order to conclude the above-mentioned process and execute any and all operations related thereto. The "old" and "new" version of article to be amended in Bank's Article of Association is attached. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Amendment to the Articles of Association =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 297299 EQS News ID: 1814307 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

