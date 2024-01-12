Newswire's Media Suite, Its All-in-One Solution for Media Outreach, Featured in PR Week Article

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, recently announced the launch of its Media Suite.

This subscription-based platform bundles its most powerful products to help public relations professionals engage with and pitch the media, monitor their industry, create a branded media room, and share their news with its press release distribution services - all in one platform.

Newswire's latest product launch was the focal point of a PR Week article titled, Newswire rolls out media engagement platform.

In the article, Newswire's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Balbirnie, shared how the media outreach capabilities of the Media Suite are a catalyst for creating positive change and a lasting impact for brands of all sizes and industries.

"At Newswire, we're always looking for ways to improve our offerings to help our customers stand out and capture the right media attention for their brands," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "It's been an exciting week at Newswire with the launch of our Media Suite and this feature in PR Week, a top-tier industry publication, is an excellent way for us to share our news with PR professionals everywhere."

With three subscription options available, including Media Suite Starter, Media Suite Plus, and Media Suite Enterprise, companies can select the level of support they need to reach their goals.

To learn more about Newswire's Media Suite and how it can maximize your media engagement and elevate your brand's visibility, visit newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more.

In addition to press release distribution and its Press Release Optimizer, Newswire offers the Media Suite, which bundles its most powerful products into one easy-to-use platform that helps companies maximize their engagement with the media. Newswire's relentless commitment to customer satisfaction and its passion for customer performance, paired with its innovative product offerings, continue to help companies of all sizes and industries around the globe deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. To learn more about Newswire and its industry-leading press release distribution and media suite platform, visit https://www.newswire.com.

