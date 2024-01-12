Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12
[12.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,093,351.00
|USD
|0
|52,337,961.33
|6.4668
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,079,691.35
|5.532
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|651,001.00
|GBP
|0
|5,662,275.61
|8.6978
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.01.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|179,997.00
|GBP
|0
|1,385,369.46
|7.6966