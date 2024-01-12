Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2024 | 16:18
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters' Feature: Japanese Blogger "Challenges" Zhongshan Baseball Players

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five years ago, Zhongshan was joyful to embrace Moriguchi as its first international sister city. Time has witnessed extensive exchanges between the two sides, among which the most remarkable one is the exchange of teenagers who have studied and attended sports events in the two places. Baseball, the most popular sport in Japan for instance, is also highly popular and widely spread among Zhongshan teenagers. Additionally, during the past decade, residents of all ages in Zhongshan have become increasingly involved in this sport.

What is the baseball history in Zhongshan and China? What kind of baseball interactions did Japan and China previously have?

In this video, China Matters and Japanese blogger Rei Kubota head towards Zhongshan International Baseball Town to uncover more secrets about Chinese baseball. They are invited to visit Zhongshan Dongsheng High School, where Zhongshan's first baseball team was established. Besides seeing how young players are trained on a daily basis, they will also have a chance to "challenge" the school's baseball team.

Following that, they drive to the Panda Baseball Stadium, which is named after the "Panda Team" coached by Liang Fuchu, the father of Chinese baseball who was born in Zhongshan. The 9th Asian U12 Youth Baseball Tournament was held there as well. Standing on the best baseball field in Zhongshan, Kubota feels it's time to hit a home run that he has been desperate for so long.

Will Kubota's long-desired dream come true? How does he see the unexpected, long-standing baseball tradition in Zhongshan?

Contact: Wu Xuanni
Tel: 008610-68996566
E-mail: chloefeng@foxmail.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxj1NU2UDdA
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146127/4492270/ChinaMatters_Logo.jpg

China Matters Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-feature-japanese-blogger-challenges-zhongshan-baseball-players-302033645.html

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.