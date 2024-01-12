Regulatory News:

VITURA (Paris:VTR):

Euro Lily Private Limited and Euro Fairview Private Limited, members of the GIC Real Estate group, represented by Tracy Stroh and Lorenzo Segre respectively, have notified Vitura of their decision to step down as directors.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors thanked them for their contribution over the past few years.

The work of the Board of Directors will continue to be conducted by the eight remaining directors, three of whom are independent. Vitura's Management and the Board of Directors confirm that the Company's strategy and development objectives remain unchanged.

Northwood and the GIC group informed VITURA of their intention to maintain the shareholders' agreement relating to the company entered into on April 6, 2016 1

1 See AMF D&I no. 216C0867 of April 12, 2016 and AMF D&I no. 221C3630 of December 27, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240112165721/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Charlotte de Laroche

info@vitura.fr

+33 (0)1 42 25 76 38

Media Relations

Aliénor Miens

alienor.miens@margie.fr

+33 (0)6 64 32 81 75