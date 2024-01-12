Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated January 10, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Max Reinhart (the "Consultant"), pursuant to which the Consultant has agreed, effective December 1, 2023, to provide advertising, marketing and shareholder and investor relations services to the Company for a term of 12 months, subject to extension by mutual agreement of the parties.

The Consultant has been engaged to heighten market awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. In conducting his marketing and advertising program, the Consultant will employ a number of different communication methods, including phone calls and emails.

Pursuant to the Agreement and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company will issue the Consultant 150,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.40 for a term of 3 years. The options will vest one quarter upon the date of grant, one quarter after 6 months, one quarter after 12 months and the remainder after 24 months. The Company will also pay the Consultant a monthly cash fee of $6,000 which the Company intends to pay out of its general working capital account.

The Company and the Consultant act at arm's length, and the Consultant has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest.

The Investor Relations Agreement is subject to the approval of the Exchange. The Consultant has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange in providing the services to the Company.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DLP RESOURCES INC.

Ian Gendall, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Stypula, Executive Chairman

Scott Davis, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: sdavis@crossdavis.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, obtaining required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

