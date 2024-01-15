Efren Martinez for Assembly 2024: Congressman Adam Schiff Endorses Efren Martinez

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2024 / In a momentous announcement that promises to reshape the future of South Central Los Angeles, Congressman Adam Schiff has officially endorsed Efren Martinez for the California State Assembly District 57. This endorsement marks a pivotal turning point in the fight for real change and progress in one of California's most vibrant yet underserved regions.



Efren Martinez, a dynamic and dedicated candidate, has long been a champion for the people of South Central LA. His vision for the district is rooted in a deep understanding of its challenges and an unwavering commitment to addressing them head-on. With Congressman Schiff's endorsement, Martinez's campaign gains a powerful ally in the quest to uplift and transform the community.

"Efren Martinez is a commonsense Democrat who will get things done! I look forward to working with Efren to bring down the cost of living, increase funding for our local schools, and create good job opportunities for all South LA residents who have waited far too long for change."

- ADAM SCHIFF, CONGRESSMAN

As the election draws near, the eyes of California are on District 57, where the potential for real change is palpable. The partnership between Congressman Schiff and Efren Martinez is a beacon of hope, signaling a new era of leadership and advocacy for South Central LA.

The following are publicly announced endorsements to date:

Local Elected Officials

Janice Hahn, Chair, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

David Vela, President, Los Angeles Community College District

Kelly Gonez, Board Member, LAUSD

Federal & State Elected Officials

Congressman Robert Garcia

Assemblymember Mike Gipson

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (ret.)

Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria

Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco

Assemblymember Juan Carrillo

Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio

Senator Melissa Hurtado

Senator Susan Rubio

Unions, Clubs, Organizations & Others

ACSA - Association of California School Administrators

South Central Los Angeles Democratic Party Club

International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 13

LAUSD School Police - Los Angeles School Police Association

Women Leading Change Democratic Party Club

Association of Probation Supervisors, SEIU 721, BU 702

AVANCE L.A. Democratic Club

PORAC - Peace Officer Research Association

California High School DEMOCRATS

LAPPL - Los Angeles Police Protective League Association

The National Association of Hispanic Realtor Professional Montebello SouthEast Los Angeles - (NAHREP - MSELA)

California RISING

LAPPOA - Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association

ALADS - Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs

Huntington Park Police Office Association

The 57th Assembly District communities include: Florence-Firestone, the heart of South Los Angeles, most of Downtown Los Angeles and parts of Huntington Park.

