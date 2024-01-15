Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue "Goldmaschine" dank künstlicher Intelligenz?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2024 | 01:38
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Efren Martinez for Assembly 2024: Congressman Adam Schiff Endorses Efren Martinez

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2024 / In a momentous announcement that promises to reshape the future of South Central Los Angeles, Congressman Adam Schiff has officially endorsed Efren Martinez for the California State Assembly District 57. This endorsement marks a pivotal turning point in the fight for real change and progress in one of California's most vibrant yet underserved regions.

Congressman Adam Schiff

Congressman Adam Schiff

Efren Martinez, a dynamic and dedicated candidate, has long been a champion for the people of South Central LA. His vision for the district is rooted in a deep understanding of its challenges and an unwavering commitment to addressing them head-on. With Congressman Schiff's endorsement, Martinez's campaign gains a powerful ally in the quest to uplift and transform the community.

"Efren Martinez is a commonsense Democrat who will get things done! I look forward to working with Efren to bring down the cost of living, increase funding for our local schools, and create good job opportunities for all South LA residents who have waited far too long for change."
- ADAM SCHIFF, CONGRESSMAN

As the election draws near, the eyes of California are on District 57, where the potential for real change is palpable. The partnership between Congressman Schiff and Efren Martinez is a beacon of hope, signaling a new era of leadership and advocacy for South Central LA.

The following are publicly announced endorsements to date:

Local Elected Officials

  • Janice Hahn, Chair, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
  • David Vela, President, Los Angeles Community College District
  • Kelly Gonez, Board Member, LAUSD

Federal & State Elected Officials

  • Congressman Robert Garcia
  • Assemblymember Mike Gipson
  • Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (ret.)
  • Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria
  • Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco
  • Assemblymember Juan Carrillo
  • Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio
  • Senator Melissa Hurtado
  • Senator Susan Rubio

Unions, Clubs, Organizations & Others

  • ACSA - Association of California School Administrators
  • South Central Los Angeles Democratic Party Club
  • International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 13
  • LAUSD School Police - Los Angeles School Police Association
  • Women Leading Change Democratic Party Club
  • Association of Probation Supervisors, SEIU 721, BU 702
  • AVANCE L.A. Democratic Club
  • PORAC - Peace Officer Research Association
  • California High School DEMOCRATS
  • LAPPL - Los Angeles Police Protective League Association
  • The National Association of Hispanic Realtor Professional Montebello SouthEast Los Angeles - (NAHREP - MSELA)
  • California RISING
  • LAPPOA - Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association
  • ALADS - Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs
  • Huntington Park Police Office Association

The 57th Assembly District communities include: Florence-Firestone, the heart of South Los Angeles, most of Downtown Los Angeles and parts of Huntington Park.

Contact Information

Robert Urteaga
Press Coordinator
press@efrenmartinez.com
(213) 986-7125

SOURCE: Efren Martinez for Assembly 2024

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.