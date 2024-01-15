DJ Legendary investment firm United Capitals Limited earns 40,000 times returns amid the pandemic

A cryptocurrency related to carbon emission credits has unveiled the meteoric rise of a private fund during and after the pandemic. Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB), which was listed on the LBank exchange in October last year, surged from USD0.1 to USD3000, marking a 30,000-fold increase. Recently, it has been listed on HotCoin and further skyrocketed to USD4000. In the volatile landscape of cryptocurrencies, where successes are rare and failures are common, CNB stands out as an ICO project with remarkable growth and potential.

The visionary company that recognized the potential of CNB early on is United Capitals Limited. United Capitals Limited had already invested USD3 million in CNB during the angel round, and its current valuation has reached USD120 billion, making it one of the most inspiring investment stories amidst the years when the pandemic ravaged the physical economy.

Prior to this, United Capitals Limited had acquired a stake in the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX), becoming the second-largest shareholder after the acquisition. In recent years, Australia has been exploring the integration of stock trading systems with cryptocurrency systems, making it the most crypto-friendly financial market globally. Joe Longo, Chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), stated that the increasing number of cryptocurrency investors indicates that cryptocurrencies are becoming more mainstream. United Capitals Limited took the initiative by becoming a major shareholder of NSX and investing in CNB, seemingly piecing together a puzzle to create an image of the future financial system.

HotCoin, the chosen listing platform for CNB, is also a noteworthy player. Following the incidents involving FTX in the United States and JPEX in Hong Kong, the debate between regulation and non-regulation within the cryptocurrency industry has been reignited. HotCoin is registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac) and holds licenses for digital asset trading and foreign exchange, making it one of the largest licensed cryptocurrency exchanges globally. The relationship between United Capitals Limited, CNB, and HotCoin, all registered in Australia, holds immense promise and anticipation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved the market's first 11 Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Cryptocurrencies are poised to become the mainstream investment vehicles, with their widespread adoption expected in the near future.

