

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 90.31 against the yen and a 4-day low of 0.6223 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 90.45 and 0.6242, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.7601 and 1.0744 from Friday's closing quotes of 1.7530 and 1.0703, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find support around 88.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



