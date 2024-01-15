

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK), an IoT technology company, on Monday said that it sees its net profit grow over 87 million euros in 2024.



This is a 20 percent increase from its recent guidance of 72 million euros. It is also 28 percent higher than the reported earnings of 56 million euros in 2023.



The company is expecting revenue to grow over 1400 million euros in 2024.



Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG commented 'Our order books are at record levels and we have groundbreaking product innovations in the pipeline. So, we are convinced that the 2024 financial year will be another very good year for Kontron.'



The company is scheduled to publish its annual report for 2023 on March 28, 2024.



On Friday, Kontron shares closed at EUR 21.26, up 3.81% in Germany.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken