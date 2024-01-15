Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or "The Company") is delighted to announce the results of the 2023 San Acacio diamond drill program, which returned wide intervals of well-developed silver, zinc, and lead mineralization with elevated gold and copper values. This release contains results from DDSA-23-67 through DDSA-23-72.

Additional drilling within the resource area has demonstrated that significant in-situ vein material, including semi-massive to massive sulfide phases (Figure 3), remain in place at shallow levels of the historic mine in the Almaden Zone (Figure 1). Previous drilling was not undertaken at these levels because it was incorrectly believed that no in-situ material remained.

The company is also highly encouraged by the intersection of notable epithermal-style silver mineralization at the deepest drilled levels of the Veta Grande system to date at the San Acacio project. Despite significant downhole deviation from the target, anomalous (~ 100 g/t AgEq) mineralization was hit 61m below the deepest known workings at the historical San Acacio mine.

Highlight of Results

Almaden Zone

DDSA-23-68 - returned 7.79m of 391 g/t AgEq (from 53.26m to 61.05m) within a 12.82m interval grading 310 g/t AgEq with 223.53 g/t Ag from (53.26m to 66.08m).

- returned of (from 53.26m to 61.05m) within a interval grading with from (53.26m to 66.08m). DDSA-23-69 - encountered 32.32m of 195 g/t AgEq from (43.18m to 75.50m), including 6.39m of 316 g/t AgEq with 4.56% Zn , 1.70% Pb, 0.26% Cu (from 69.11 to 75.50m) hosted in a base-metal rich semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization phase . Copper values were not included in the AgEq calculation for this release (Table 1).

- encountered of from (43.18m to 75.50m), including of with , (from 69.11 to 75.50m) hosted in a base-metal rich semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization phase Copper values were not included in the AgEq calculation for this release (Table 1). DDSA-23-70 - returned 15.02m of 353 g/t AgEq (from 86.96m to 101.98m) within a longer interval of 33.76m grading 217 g/t AgEq (from 73.44m to 107.20m). This includes a 4.47m interval of 265.31 g/t Ag , 0.75 g/t Au , 5.10% Pb , 3.29% Zn , 0.31% Cu from 91.44m and a 0.62m subinterval of 1345 g/t Ag from 91.44m.

- returned of (from 86.96m to 101.98m) within a longer interval of grading (from 73.44m to 107.20m). This includes a interval of , , , , from 91.44m and a 0.62m subinterval of from 91.44m. Increasing copper grades and the presence of semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization near surface is encouraging, particularly given the location of the San Acacio project. The project is adjacent to Capstone Mining's Cozamin Cu-Ag mine, an operating copper mine located approximately 3km away.

and the is encouraging, particularly given the location of the San Acacio project. The project is adjacent to Capstone Mining's Cozamin Cu-Ag mine, an operating copper mine located approximately 3km away. Both in-situ and previously-mined material (backfill) were encountered in this zone. Backfill represents significant mine/mill feed in operating mines in Mexico. Previously-mined material drilled in the holes reported in this release is on par with material currently being mined in the district.

San Acacio SE

DDSA-23-72 - represents the deepest interception of the VG system at the San Acacio project to date and encountered anomalous epithermal-style silver mineralization, including 0.97m of 130 g/t AgEq and 117.00 g/t Ag from (655.02m to 655.99m), within 1.76m grading 94 g/t AgEq from (654.23m to 655.99m).

Chris Wright, Chairman & CEO, commented: "We continue to be impressed by the strength of mineralization in the Veta Grande system both near-surface and at deeper levels. Our understanding of the mineralization controls continues to guide both resource development and resource expansion drilling. Follow-up drilling at San Acacio will focus on adding ounces within the resource area - including recently-identified zones likely to contain shallow, intact mineralization - and on further testing the deep extensions of the Veta Grande system."

Select Table of Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AgEq g/t Material type DDSA-23-68 0.00 5.00 5.00 161.86 0.07 0.01 0.08 0.08 173 b DDSA-23-68 31.35 33.82 2.47 105.33 0.07 0.00 0.02 0.05 114 a Including 33.57 33.82 0.25 808.00 0.60 0.01 0.16 0.39 877 a DDSA-23-68 53.26 66.08 12.82 223.53 0.36 0.02 0.45 1.31 310 a,b Including 53.26 61.05 7.79 306.86 0.32 0.02 0.41 1.36 391 b Including 61.05 66.08 5.03 94.48 0.42 0.03 0.51 1.23 185 a DDSA-23-69 12.20 21.60 9.40 123.99 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.06 128 b DDSA-23-69 43.18 75.50 32.32 120.03 0.20 0.06 0.41 1.43 195 a,b Including 50.20 69.11 18.91 165.86 0.18 0.01 0.12 0.52 202 b Including 69.11 75.50 6.39 81.44 0.43 0.26 1.70 4.56 316 a Including 73.83 75.50 1.67 79.48 0.51 0.44 2.61 6.81 419 a DDSA-23-70 73.44 107.20 33.76 104.99 0.31 0.07 0.97 1.80 217 a,b Including 86.96 101.98 15.02 162.23 0.60 0.14 2.10 2.49 353 a Including 91.44 95.91 4.47 265.31 0.75 0.31 5.10 3.29 574 a Including 91.44 92.06 0.62 1345.00 0.63 0.04 0.75 3.22 1526 a Including 97.70 99.89 2.19 260.00 0.49 0.04 0.22 1.73 365 b DDSA-23-71 171.08 175.36 4.28 126.20 0.05 0.01 0.10 0.29 143 a DDSA-23-71 185.60 190.66 5.06 113.31 0.14 0.01 0.08 0.34 139 a,b Including 190.11 190.66 0.55 549.00 0.42 0.01 0.18 0.46 605 a DDSA-23-72 654.23 655.99 1.76 84.55 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.21 94 a Including 655.02 655.99 0.97 117.00 0.02 0.01 0.08 0.29 130 a

Table 1. - Drilled intercepts from Defiance's San Acacio project reported in this release. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-Equivalent AgEq g/t= (Au_ppm x 65.29973) + (Ag_ppm x 0.760043) + (Pb_% x 20.06204) + (Zn_% x 25.35313) / (0.760043). Metal price assumptions are Au: $2031, Ag: $23.64, Pb: $0.91, Zn: $1.15. A 30-day price average is used to determine USD metal prices, and 100% recovery has been assumed for all metals. At this stage of the project, reliable metallurgy has yet to be completed, and the reader is cautioned that 100% recoveries are never achieved. True thickness is assumed to be 50% - 80% of downhole width.

Material type:

a-in-situ mineralized material

b-possible previously-mined material

Drill results in Table 1 are reported as entire drilled intervals, and some of the larger composited intervals may include possible previously-mined material, as denoted with the letter b in the 'material type' column. Our understanding of what constitutes previously-mined material vs oxidized/fault-hosted in-situ material is evolving; however, where possible the company has reported possible previously-mined material in separate subintervals. Previously-mined material and in-situ material have not been combined to calculate reported subintervals.

Locations of historic mine workings at the project are variably known, and historic workings both with and without backfill material are encountered from time to time. Precise location validation of historic mine workings is not possible at this time due to limited safe underground access.

Figure 1. Plan map of San Acacio project area. Drill holes reported in this release are shown with yellow collars and traces, with selected highlights in boxes. Coordinates are in UTM WGS84 Zone 13N.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2950/194245_05877ee224a87b49_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross-section of holes DDSA-23-70 and DDSA-23-71. Results from the new assays of Defiance Silver drill core are highlighted in the red boxes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2950/194245_05877ee224a87b49_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Examples of semi-massive to massive sulfide (A & B) and high-grade (C & D) mineralization encountered in hole DDSA-23-70. Photos C & D are from the reported intercept 0.62m at 1526 g/t AgEq and 1345 g/t Ag from 91.44m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2950/194245_05877ee224a87b49_004full.jpg

Discussion of Results

NW San Acacio Project - Almaden Zone

DDSA-23-68 was designed as an infill hole between historic holes SAD95-10 and SAD95-11. It was the first of several holes in the Almaden zone targeting the Veta Grande system at previously undrilled shallow levels (Figure 1). DDSA-23-68 encountered three levels of mineralization: 5.00m of 173 g/t AgEq from surface (surface waste dump material), 2.47m of 114 g/t AgEq from 31.35m, including 0.25m at 877 g/t AgEq from 33.57m (hanging wall veinlet array beneath surface amethyst veinlet zone), and 12.82m of 310 g/t AgEq (from 53.26 to 66.08m) in the main Veta Grande structure. The main Veta Grande (VG) structure appears historically mined from 53.26 to 61.05m downhole and contains possible previously-mined material with recoveries greater than 80%.

DDSA-23-69 was drilled ~45m southeast of DDSA-23-68 (Figure 1) and ~60m above hole DDSA-21-47. Hole DDSA-23-69 was targeted to test below outcropping amethyst stockwork zones and the main Veta Grande at the Almaden Pit. The hole encountered 9.40m of 128 g/t AgEq (from 12.20 to 21.60m) in an amethyst-bearing hanging wall veinlet array, which appears to contain previously-mined material with recoveries greater than 80%.

A wide intercept of the main Veta Grande structure returned 32.32m of 195 g/t AgEq (from 43.18 to 75.70m) and encountered three distinct zones within the Veta Grande structure: an upper veinlet array zone, a possible previously-mined material zone, and a base-metal rich zone that historic miners left in place likely due to processing constraints. The base metal phase encountered in this hole returned a polymetallic interval of 6.39m of 316 g/t AgEq with 4.56% Zn, 1.70% Pb, and 0.26% Cu (from 69.11m), including 1.67 m of 419 g/t AgEq (with 2.61% Pb, 6.81% Zn, 0.44% Cu from 73.83m). Possible previously-mined material was encountered from 50.22 - 69.11m; recoveries were greater than 80%.

DDSA-23-70, ~100m southeast of DDSA-23-69, encountered a 31.57m wide, very well mineralized zone of intact Veta Grande mineralization (from 73.44 - 97.70m). A small historic working (2.19m from 97.70m) was encountered near the footwall contact of the Veta Grande structure, containing possible previously-mined material; a mineralised veinlet array zone was encountered in the footwall to the VG. This hole followed up on encouraging down-dip results from previous holes DDSA-21-36, DDSA-21-37 and DDSA-21-48.

A precious and base-metal-rich intercept of the Veta Grande returned 33.76m of 217 g/t AgEq (from 73.44m to 107.20m), including 15.02m of 353 g/t AgEq (from 86.96m) within the intact, in-situ portion of the VG. Included in this zone is an intercept of 4.47m of 574 g/t AgEq from 91.44m, which contains high-grade polymetallic mineralization of 265.31 g/t Ag, 0.75 g/t Au, 5.10% Pb, 3.29% Zn, and 0.31% Cu hosted in a semi-massive to massive sulfide phase (Figure 3); this mineralization phase appears to be correlated with increasing copper grades. The highest grades of lead and copper to date at San Acacio were encountered in this hole (0.33m of 13.9% Pb and 0.87% Cu from 92.06m); a 0.62 m interval with 1345 g/t Ag was drilled from 91.44m

DDSA-23-71 was targeted to test the eastern extent of the Almaden zone and investigate potential structural offsets. The hole encountered 4.28m of 143 g/t AgEq in a hanging wall veinlet-array zone above the Veta Grade. It also intercepted the Veta Grande structure ~65m down-dip of DDSA-23-70 (Figures 1 and 2). An interval of 5.06 m of 139 g/t AgEq was encountered in the Veta Grande, including 0.55m of 605 g/t AgEq.

The mineralized Veta Grande structure appears faulted in this location, and the massive-sulfide phase is not present. Oriented core structural data is currently being used in conjunction with mapping data to understand potential structural offsets and to plan future drilling in this zone.

SE San Acacio Project

DDSA-23-72 was drilled near the far southeastern extent of the resource area (Figure 1) and was designed to test the Veta Grade system deep, below underground workings encountered in hole DDSA-21-43. Hole DDSA-23-72 deviated away from its projected target - an interpreted mineralized shoot - but still encountered the projected Veta Grande system. The hole intersected significant epithermal-style silver mineralization and strong hydrothermal alteration, returning 1.76m of 94 g/t AgEq, including 0.97m of 130 g/t AgEq. This intersection is 61m below the deepest known underground workings at the historical San Acacio mine and demonstrates the prospectivity of the system at depth.

DDSA-23-67 was drilled directly southeast of the resource area near the end of the historic San Acacio mine (Figure 1). This hole was drilled to collect the oriented structural data required to advance the structural model in the southeast zone, which is an area of structural discontinuity. Several anomalous zones were encountered. Valuable structural data was collected and is being used to more effectively target the continuation of the Veta Grande system.

Collar Information for Reported Drill Holes:

Hole Number Total Depth Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Elevation (m) DDSA-23-67 368.5 60 -72 752273 2525911 2619 DDSA-23-68 137.0 38 -45 751474 2526512 2541 DDSA-23-69 101.2 80 -45 751481 2526509 2541 DDSA-23-70 128.7 55 -75 751576 2526446 2581 DDSA-23-71 263.6 1 -64 751569 2526361 2603 DDSA-23-72 707.5 39 -62.5 751924 2525577 2716

Table 2. Drill collar details. All coordinates in WGS84 UTM Zone 13N

Discussion of Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC) and Analytical Procedures:

Samples were selected based on the lithology, alteration, and mineralization characteristics; sample size generally ranges from 0.25 - 2m in width. Altered and mineralized intervals were sent for assay. One blank, one standard, and one duplicate were included within every 20 samples. Standard materials are certified reference materials (CRMs) from OREAS and CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd (CDN); the suite of standards contains a range of Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, and Zn values. Blanks, standards, and duplicates have been used to confirm the validity of the analytical results.



Samples were analyzed by ALS Limited. Sample preparation was performed at their Zacatecas, Mexico, prep facility, and analyses were performed at the Vancouver, Canada, analytical facility. All elements except Au and Hg were analyzed by a multi-element geochemistry method utilizing a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS detection [ME-MS61m]; mercury was analyzed after a separate aqua regia digest by ICP-MS. Overlimit assays for Ag, Pb, and Zn were conducted using the OG62 method (multi-acid digest with ICP-AES/AAS finish). Gold was measured by fire-assay with an ICP-AES finish [50g sample, Au-ICP22].

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

Mr. George Cavey, P. Geo, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information concerning the Company's material mineral properties contained in this press release.

