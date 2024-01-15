DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 12 January 2024 it purchased a total of 128,643 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 28,643 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.348 GBP1.158 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.328 GBP1.142 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.338241 GBP1.147054

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,887,693 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 1.336 XDUB 08:42:53 00068425766TRLO0 1705 1.336 XDUB 08:42:53 00068425767TRLO0 2000 1.340 XDUB 08:42:53 00068425768TRLO0 1400 1.340 XDUB 08:42:53 00068425769TRLO0 414 1.342 XDUB 09:57:51 00068427466TRLO0 3322 1.344 XDUB 10:02:44 00068427598TRLO0 3099 1.344 XDUB 10:04:11 00068427625TRLO0 3307 1.348 XDUB 10:36:21 00068428736TRLO0 437 1.348 XDUB 10:36:21 00068428737TRLO0 2979 1.348 XDUB 10:36:21 00068428738TRLO0 1150 1.348 XDUB 10:36:21 00068428739TRLO0 1500 1.344 XDUB 10:41:51 00068428926TRLO0 1500 1.344 XDUB 10:41:51 00068428927TRLO0 706 1.344 XDUB 10:41:51 00068428928TRLO0 3862 1.338 XDUB 13:07:39 00068433036TRLO0 2432 1.338 XDUB 13:26:44 00068433445TRLO0 3589 1.338 XDUB 13:26:44 00068433446TRLO0 1368 1.338 XDUB 13:26:44 00068433447TRLO0 4041 1.338 XDUB 13:26:44 00068433448TRLO0 6704 1.338 XDUB 13:26:44 00068433449TRLO0 1148 1.338 XDUB 13:45:47 00068434345TRLO0 2578 1.338 XDUB 13:45:47 00068434346TRLO0 2000 1.338 XDUB 13:45:47 00068434347TRLO0 1689 1.342 XDUB 14:27:02 00068436541TRLO0 1878 1.342 XDUB 14:27:02 00068436542TRLO0 3986 1.336 XDUB 14:53:24 00068437645TRLO0 1900 1.336 XDUB 14:53:24 00068437646TRLO0 2000 1.336 XDUB 14:53:24 00068437647TRLO0 414 1.336 XDUB 14:54:24 00068437678TRLO0 3219 1.336 XDUB 14:54:24 00068437679TRLO0 3352 1.328 XDUB 15:21:27 00068439119TRLO0 3352 1.328 XDUB 15:21:27 00068439120TRLO0 905 1.330 XDUB 15:50:28 00068440354TRLO0 1229 1.330 XDUB 15:50:28 00068440355TRLO0 218 1.330 XDUB 16:08:14 00068441805TRLO0 1234 1.332 XDUB 16:14:58 00068442388TRLO0 2224 1.332 XDUB 16:14:58 00068442389TRLO0 2221 1.332 XDUB 16:14:58 00068442390TRLO0 489 1.334 XDUB 16:19:12 00068442624TRLO0 1400 1.336 XDUB 16:20:42 00068442719TRLO0 58 1.336 XDUB 16:20:42 00068442720TRLO0 1219 1.336 XDUB 16:20:42 00068442721TRLO0 2000 1.336 XDUB 16:20:42 00068442722TRLO0 2000 1.340 XDUB 16:23:53 00068442937TRLO0 2000 1.340 XDUB 16:24:07 00068442949TRLO0 1890 1.340 XDUB 16:24:07 00068442950TRLO0 1500 1.340 XDUB 16:24:21 00068442971TRLO0 1500 1.340 XDUB 16:24:21 00068442972TRLO0 1500 1.340 XDUB 16:24:21 00068442973TRLO0 1382 1.340 XDUB 16:24:21 00068442974TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 456 115.00 XLON 08:42:53 00068425763TRLO0 2528 115.00 XLON 08:42:53 00068425764TRLO0 480 115.00 XLON 08:42:53 00068425765TRLO0 812 115.60 XLON 10:09:17 00068427955TRLO0 2579 115.80 XLON 10:09:17 00068427956TRLO0 820 115.80 XLON 10:09:17 00068427957TRLO0 3459 114.20 XLON 13:18:52 00068433265TRLO0 3600 114.40 XLON 13:26:57 00068433451TRLO0 3859 114.60 XLON 14:27:02 00068436540TRLO0 3692 114.60 XLON 14:46:02 00068437329TRLO0 1745 114.20 XLON 15:27:25 00068439294TRLO0 2339 114.60 XLON 16:18:56 00068442597TRLO0 106 114.40 XLON 16:18:56 00068442598TRLO0 3 114.40 XLON 16:18:56 00068442599TRLO0 2165 114.40 XLON 16:18:56 00068442600TRLO0

