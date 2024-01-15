Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
15 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12 January 2024 it purchased a total of 128,643 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     28,643 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.348     GBP1.158 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.328     GBP1.142 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.338241    GBP1.147054

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,887,693 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       1.336         XDUB      08:42:53      00068425766TRLO0 
1705       1.336         XDUB      08:42:53      00068425767TRLO0 
2000       1.340         XDUB      08:42:53      00068425768TRLO0 
1400       1.340         XDUB      08:42:53      00068425769TRLO0 
414       1.342         XDUB      09:57:51      00068427466TRLO0 
3322       1.344         XDUB      10:02:44      00068427598TRLO0 
3099       1.344         XDUB      10:04:11      00068427625TRLO0 
3307       1.348         XDUB      10:36:21      00068428736TRLO0 
437       1.348         XDUB      10:36:21      00068428737TRLO0 
2979       1.348         XDUB      10:36:21      00068428738TRLO0 
1150       1.348         XDUB      10:36:21      00068428739TRLO0 
1500       1.344         XDUB      10:41:51      00068428926TRLO0 
1500       1.344         XDUB      10:41:51      00068428927TRLO0 
706       1.344         XDUB      10:41:51      00068428928TRLO0 
3862       1.338         XDUB      13:07:39      00068433036TRLO0 
2432       1.338         XDUB      13:26:44      00068433445TRLO0 
3589       1.338         XDUB      13:26:44      00068433446TRLO0 
1368       1.338         XDUB      13:26:44      00068433447TRLO0 
4041       1.338         XDUB      13:26:44      00068433448TRLO0 
6704       1.338         XDUB      13:26:44      00068433449TRLO0 
1148       1.338         XDUB      13:45:47      00068434345TRLO0 
2578       1.338         XDUB      13:45:47      00068434346TRLO0 
2000       1.338         XDUB      13:45:47      00068434347TRLO0 
1689       1.342         XDUB      14:27:02      00068436541TRLO0 
1878       1.342         XDUB      14:27:02      00068436542TRLO0 
3986       1.336         XDUB      14:53:24      00068437645TRLO0 
1900       1.336         XDUB      14:53:24      00068437646TRLO0 
2000       1.336         XDUB      14:53:24      00068437647TRLO0 
414       1.336         XDUB      14:54:24      00068437678TRLO0 
3219       1.336         XDUB      14:54:24      00068437679TRLO0 
3352       1.328         XDUB      15:21:27      00068439119TRLO0 
3352       1.328         XDUB      15:21:27      00068439120TRLO0 
905       1.330         XDUB      15:50:28      00068440354TRLO0 
1229       1.330         XDUB      15:50:28      00068440355TRLO0 
218       1.330         XDUB      16:08:14      00068441805TRLO0 
1234       1.332         XDUB      16:14:58      00068442388TRLO0 
2224       1.332         XDUB      16:14:58      00068442389TRLO0 
2221       1.332         XDUB      16:14:58      00068442390TRLO0 
489       1.334         XDUB      16:19:12      00068442624TRLO0 
1400       1.336         XDUB      16:20:42      00068442719TRLO0 
58        1.336         XDUB      16:20:42      00068442720TRLO0 
1219       1.336         XDUB      16:20:42      00068442721TRLO0 
2000       1.336         XDUB      16:20:42      00068442722TRLO0 
2000       1.340         XDUB      16:23:53      00068442937TRLO0 
2000       1.340         XDUB      16:24:07      00068442949TRLO0 
1890       1.340         XDUB      16:24:07      00068442950TRLO0 
1500       1.340         XDUB      16:24:21      00068442971TRLO0 
1500       1.340         XDUB      16:24:21      00068442972TRLO0 
1500       1.340         XDUB      16:24:21      00068442973TRLO0 
1382       1.340         XDUB      16:24:21      00068442974TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
456       115.00        XLON      08:42:53      00068425763TRLO0 
2528       115.00        XLON      08:42:53      00068425764TRLO0 
480       115.00        XLON      08:42:53      00068425765TRLO0 
812       115.60        XLON      10:09:17      00068427955TRLO0 
2579       115.80        XLON      10:09:17      00068427956TRLO0 
820       115.80        XLON      10:09:17      00068427957TRLO0 
3459       114.20        XLON      13:18:52      00068433265TRLO0 
3600       114.40        XLON      13:26:57      00068433451TRLO0 
3859       114.60        XLON      14:27:02      00068436540TRLO0 
3692       114.60        XLON      14:46:02      00068437329TRLO0 
1745       114.20        XLON      15:27:25      00068439294TRLO0 
2339       114.60        XLON      16:18:56      00068442597TRLO0 
106       114.40        XLON      16:18:56      00068442598TRLO0 
3        114.40        XLON      16:18:56      00068442599TRLO0 
2165       114.40        XLON      16:18:56      00068442600TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  297300 
EQS News ID:  1814361 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1814361&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
