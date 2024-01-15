Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - KOSPET, an industry-leading technology brand specializing in rugged outdoor smartwatches, announced its presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 taking place from January 9th to 12th in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was with enormous pride that the company opted to unveil four next-level smartwatches from KOSPET Rugged Series at the prestigious tech event.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/194244_603e75fcc4ff3a42_001full.jpg

Spotlighting New Products:

By and large, KOSPET TANK M3 ULTRA and TANK T3 ULTAR break new ground with pioneering highlights including:

Dual-band & 6 Satellite Positioning Systems

Stainless Steel Unibody & Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass Screen

Gorilla Glass Screen 15 U.S. MIL-STD-810H Certifications & Passed 28 Reliable Internal Tests

Barometric Pressure and Altitude Measurements & Built-in Compass

130+ Sports Modes & Smart Recognition

5 ATM & IP69K (Dive-proof) Water-resistance

Meanwhile, KOSPET TANK M3 and TANK T3 are the more advanced versions compared to the previous generations-KOSPET TANK M2 and TANK T2, following remarkable features such as:

15 U.S. MIL-STD-810H Certifications

Supercharged by Dual-core CPU ATS3085L

5 ATM & IP69K (Dive-proof) Water-resistance

SWOLF Swimming Efficiency Test

130+ Sports Modes & Smart Recognition

Full-metal Unibody & Corning® Gorilla® Glass Screen

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/194244_603e75fcc4ff3a42_002full.jpg

CES® is an influential worldwide tech event and the proving ground for groundbreaking technologies and global innovators. This is not only where brands meet new partners and get business done, but where the industry's sharpest minds gather to share their unique insights and unveil their latest releases.

Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/194244_603e75fcc4ff3a42_003full.jpg

About KOSPET:

Founded in 2018, KOSPET is a smartwatch brand that leverages the power of cutting-edge technologies to craft smart devices benefiting both everyday lives and outdoor sports and explorations. From its first-ever 4G Android smartwatch, to the world's first rugged smart band and rugged smartwatch for women, every piece of KOSPET's ever-refined products underscores our relentless efforts in integrating leading hardware technology with premium product design.

With hundreds of thousands of users, KOSPET has to date distributed our businesses to over 70 countries and regions, alongside close collaborations with more than 200 agents and OEM/ODM services provided for 40-plus general agents across the globe.

Introducing such rugged masterpieces helps KOSPET users stay further connected to their lives and equip them with durable and capable smartwatches to conquer the most extreme environments. Looking forward, KOSPET aims to trailblaze in the pinnacle of tech and design, engineer more robust, full-featured and insightful products, presenting our users with a vast number of alluring and astounding options.

Media Contact:

Calos Lin

Brand Name:

KOSPET

Phone Number:

+1(507)668-8466

Email:

official@kospet.com

Official Website:

https://kospet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194244

SOURCE: Global News