

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported fourth quarter Group gross profit of 237.3 million pounds, a decline of 8.9% in constant currencies from last year. Full year gross profit was 1.01 billion pounds, down 6.4% in constant currencies.



Nicholas Kirk, CEO, PageGroup, said: 'Despite the year-on-year decline in gross profit, we are still seeing good activity levels, albeit we did see a deterioration in job flow through fourth quarter. However, these activity levels are not all converting into gross profit due to ongoing lower levels of candidate and client confidence.'



The Group expects full year 2023 operating profit to be slightly below previous guidance of 120 million pounds - 125 million pounds. The Group will issue full year results on 7 March 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken