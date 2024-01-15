Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
15.01.2024 | 09:12
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.01.24IE00BN4GXL6319,838,600.00EUR160,000.0000181,752,802.519.1616
12.01.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0930,965.1592.3577
12.01.24IE00BMQ5Y557199,600.00EUR020,986,829.93105.1444
12.01.24IE00BMDWWS8561,192.00USD06,767,152.00110.5888
12.01.24IE00BN0T9H7041,439.00GBP04,473,215.15107.947
12.01.24IE00BKX90X6749,911.00EUR05,200,125.44104.188
12.01.24IE00BKX90W5027,839.00CHF02,704,783.6197.1581
12.01.24IE000V6NHO666,037,618.00EUR058,629,472.969.7107
12.01.24IE000L1I4R9423,090.00USD0240,429.2910.4127
12.01.24IE000LJG9WK1669,740.00GBP06,855,812.4010.2365
12.01.24IE000JL9SV51836,570.00USD08,932,764.7310.6778
12.01.24IE000BQ3SE475,120,550.00SEK0541,163,310.92105.6846
12.01.24IE000LSFKN168,000.00GBP084,603.8310.575
12.01.24IE000LH4DDC266,650.00EUR0698,380.0010.4783
12.01.24IE000WXLHR762,092,000.00EUR021,181,663.4310.1251
12.01.24IE000P7C793025,990.00GBP0263,080.5310.1224
12.01.24IE000061JZE250,000.00USD0504,192.4810.0838

