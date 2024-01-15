Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2024 | 09:18
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XNK Therapeutics AB: XNK Therapeutics receives EMA scientific recommendation for evencaleucel as an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ('XNK') today announced that evencaleucel has received a scientific recommendation from the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This recommendation classifies evencaleucel as a Somatic Cell Therapy Medicinal Product (sCTMP) within the category of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs).

XNK's platform, which is used for the manufacturing of evencaleucel, has ideal properties to produce autologous NK cell-based drug candidates for targeting malignant diseases across a wide range of indications in mono- and combination therapy. It encompasses a unique closed manufacturing system for development of NK cell-based products. The process includes a selective expansion and activation of NK cells from peripheral blood of patients with cancer.

"We are very pleased with EMA's scientific recommendation. This is a necessary step in our regulatory approval journey and will make future interactions easier with the authorities," said Peter Hovstadius Chief Medical Officer at XNK.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in AML, currently in advanced preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that include world-renowned NK cell experts and by an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit http://www.xnktherapeutics.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3909372/2538986.pdf

XNK Therapeutics receives EMA scientific recommendation for evencaleucel as an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/peter-hovstadius,c3257378

Peter Hovstadius

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-receives-ema-scientific-recommendation-for-evencaleucel-as-an-advanced-therapy-medicinal-product-302034513.html

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.