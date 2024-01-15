

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a manufacturer of aerospace, defense, telecoms infrastructure products, on Monday said it secured a radio-frequency subsystem contract from QinetiQ, a global defense company.



The phase 1 of the contract is valued at 2 million pounds with revenue expected to be recognized in the next two years. It is for the development of a radio frequency subsystem that will be installed on a range radar solution.



'Winning this contract with a multinational, world-class defense technology company such as QinetiQ, is an important strategic development as we add a target client to our customer register and broaden the customer base,' commented CEO, Richard Gibbs.



On Friday, Filtronic shares closed at 21 pence up 2.44% in London.



