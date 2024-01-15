DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 124.5003 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 498508 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 297335 EQS News ID: 1814643 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1814643&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2024 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)