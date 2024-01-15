Luscii Healthtech: Luscii Supports Essen University Hospital on the further path to a "Smart Hospital"

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essen University Hospital (UME) will rely on the leading digital health platform Luscii for the remote monitoring of patients with respiratory diseases. The collaboration with the Department of Infectiology, led by Prof. Dr. med. Oliver Witzke, is part of the "Smart Hospital" strategy of Essen University Hospital. The goal of a pilot project is to extend patient care at home, leading to increased patient satisfaction.

As part of a feasibility analysis, the medical staff of the clinic will monitor participating patients with pneumonia using Luscii's software as a Medical Device (SaMD) in the pilot project. This innovative remote monitoring in healthcare will be scientifically evaluated by UME during the twelve-month pilot phase. If the evaluation is successful, the use will be planned for other diseases as well.

Higher Patient Benefit Thanks to Digitally Supported Home Care

The fundamental benefit of telemonitoring in patient care is being investigated. The digital extension of care aims to facilitate a quicker return to the familiar home environment. Visits to the clinic outpatient department and unnecessary emergency room visits are also expected to decrease.

In the pilot project, participating patients receive the Luscii app to input data within a structured treatment path for pneumonia. The data includes symptoms, vital signs, and specific questionnaires. The medical staff monitors patients using the clinical engine of the Luscii platform, enabling targeted support and interaction.

A Milestone for Luscii's Entry into the German Market

"Essen University Hospital sees digitization as a unique opportunity to shape the hospital of the future-with a clear focus on people as patients and employees. Luscii provides ideal support for this," comments Prof. Dr. med. Jochen A. Werner, Medical Director, and CEO of Essen University Hospital, on the collaboration. Prof. Dr. med. Oliver Witzke adds, "Pneumonias continue to pose a significant health problem. The emergence of remote monitoring instruments offers a promising opportunity to optimize patient care in infectious diseases."

For Luscii, the collaboration with UME represents a crucial milestone for entering the German market. "Luscii has proven itself in the everyday care of clinicians and patients for over a decade. We are confident that we can now demonstrate the great benefits of Luscii in Germany," comments Prof. Dr. Daan Dohmen, Founder of Luscii and expert in Digital Transformation in Healthcare.

About Luscii

Luscii is the home monitoring platform for hospitals, general practitioners, and the community. With the intuitive Luscii Home Measurement app, patients are remotely monitored, taking on a more active role in their care and health, while staying closely connected with their healthcare team. Intelligent algorithms process all home-measured data and innovatively empower patients to self-manage or inform a healthcare provider in their own record. Luscii has been launched in 11 countries in Europe and Africa for over 150 different medical conditions.

https://luscii.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317351/Luscii_Healthtech.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luscii-supports-essen-university-hospital-on-the-further-path-to-a-smart-hospital-302033564.html