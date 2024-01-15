Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - The much-awaited Global AI Show of 2024 is proud to confirm the participation of keynote speaker Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili, Director of the AI & Advanced Technologies Projects Unit, Ministry of Transportation and Information Technology, Oman. The event is scheduled to be held on 16-17 April 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

At this conference, AI enthusiasts have an exceptional chance to network, share ideas, and uncover untapped potential in this quickly developing sector.

The Global AI Show goes beyond the conventional conference experience. It is a convergence of minds, a melting pot of innovative ideas, and a platform that paves the way for transformative discussions in the AI and ML landscape. Attendees can expect a multifaceted event that encompasses networking sessions, learning opportunities, leadership sessions, project showcases, and a wealth of knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Featured Keynote Speaker: Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili

Dr. Salim Al-Shuaili will be one of the prominent presenters at the 2024 Global AI Show. He works at the Ministry of Transportation and Information Technology in Oman as the Director of the AI & Advanced Technologies Projects Unit. Dr. Al-Shuaili is well-known in his industry and brings a plethora of expertise to the table. His insights on artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology are anticipated to inspire and inform guests.

Attendees may learn about the most recent advancements, cutting-edge trends, and transformative future in the fields of machine learning and AI at the exciting Global AI Show 2024.

Dr. Salim's wisdom will provide unique perspectives and valuable knowledge. Global AI Show brings a special touch to discussions, ensuring everyone gains from the experience.

Dubai, with its advanced infrastructure and supportive government policies, has become a thriving hub for the tech industry, especially in blockchain and AI. The Global AI Show in Dubai aims to bridge the gap between the real and virtual worlds by bringing together top-notch speakers, facilitating knowledge exchange, and showcasing real-world AI applications.

The event aims to be a grand platform for enthusiasts, featuring panel discussions, tech talks, and networking opportunities. Participants will gain insights, connect with industry leaders, and contribute to global progress.

Moreover, the after-party at White Beach Dubai aims to offer a space for potential partnerships and collaborations.

