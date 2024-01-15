Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - VAP Group to curate one of the biggest gatherings of blockchain experts at the Global Blockchain Show. The event will take place in Dubai on 16-17 April 2024.

Global Blockchain Show Dubai: A Grand Blockchain Experts Gathering in April 2024



The vibrant city, Dubai, is all set to celebrate Dubai Blockchain Week in April 2024 by hosting multiple grand events of the industry. Scheduled for 16-17 April 2024, the Global Blockchain Show Dubai will be held at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Dubai. With a tally of over 300 speakers, the event sets the stage for an insightful blockchain experience.

During the 2-day event, over 7,000 participants will get a chance to meet experts from across the world. Deemed to be among the largest blockchain expert gatherings, the event attracts more than 3000 companies with over 120 sponsors.

The attendee list for the Global Blockchain Show comprises primarily startups and scale-ups (46%) looking to find investment and marketing prospects. Similarly, corporates make up 41% of the overall attendees.

The center of attraction for the participants comprises 5% government officials and 8% investors. Additionally, 14% of the participants will be VPs/Directors/Partners of their respective ventures. Given the scale of the event, entrepreneurs and experts are expected to unveil new technologies and trends to a diverse audience.

VAP Group has been a prominent part of the AI and blockchain industry since 2013. The company will curate the Global Blockchain Show as a gesture to celebrate the industry and its inhabitants.

VAP Group has been providing advanced blockchain and AI solutions for over a decade now. Its enterprise-grade platform excels in devising business strategies customized per the client's need.

Thus, their involvement in the upcoming blockchain event ensures its relevance and standing in the industry. Vishal Parmar, the CEO of VAP Group, also shared a statement on the upcoming Blockchain show:

"In today's era, innovation holds value, and the Global Blockchain Show Dubai will act as the catalyst for this transformation. It serves as a hub where ideas converge with opportunities cultivating the advancements that will shape economies."

Over the past decade, Dubai has presented itself as the prime hub for Blockchain and Web3 innovation. The city offers advanced infrastructure, welcoming policies, and the symbol of progress to make it an ideal business hub.

About Global Blockchain Show

VAP Group is delighted to introduce the Global Blockchain Show, an extraordinary platform poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain technology. This eagerly anticipated event brings together visionaries, industry leaders, and pioneers from across the globe for an unparalleled exploration of blockchain's transformative power.

Join the Global Blockchain Show for a dynamic gathering on 16th - 17th April 2024 at Grand Hyatt, Dubai, where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of blockchain technology. From thought-provoking keynote speeches to interactive panel discussions and hands-on workshops, the Global Blockchain Show, curated by VAP Group, promises to delve into blockchain's cutting-edge applications and disruptive potential across diverse industries. This is more than a conference; it catalyzes the evolution of decentralized solutions, digital economies, and innovative paradigms. Embrace the opportunity to be at the forefront of this revolution and engage with the latest trends and advancements shaping the future of blockchain technology.

