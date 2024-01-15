Aker BP ASA: Aker BP fourth quarter 2023 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF; AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the fourth quarter 2023. The company's equity production for the period was 444.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). Net volume sold in the quarter was 466.9 mboepd. For the full year 2023, production was 456.8 mboepd.
Volume (mboepd)
Q4-23
Q3-23
2023
Net production
444.3
449.8
456.8
Overlift/(underlift)
22.6
0.3
4.2
Net volume sold
466.9
450.0
461.0
Of which liquids
408.4
389.5
397.8
Of which natural gas
58.5
60.5
63.2
.
Realised prices
Q4-23
Q3-23
2023
Liquids (USD/boe)
83.6
87.6
81.6
Natural gas (USD/boe)
73.9
60.5
74.3
Fourth quarter 2024 and Strategy Update - programme
- Date: Thursday 8 February 2024
- Report to be released: 06:00 CET
- Online presentation by management: 08:30 CET
- Presentation available at: www.akerbp.com/en
- Followed by Q&A session
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
