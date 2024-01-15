Aker BP ASA: Aker BP fourth quarter 2023 trading update

LYSAKER, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF; AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the fourth quarter 2023. The company's equity production for the period was 444.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). Net volume sold in the quarter was 466.9 mboepd. For the full year 2023, production was 456.8 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd) Q4-23 Q3-23 2023 Net production 444.3 449.8 456.8 Overlift/(underlift) 22.6 0.3 4.2 Net volume sold 466.9 450.0 461.0 Of which liquids 408.4 389.5 397.8 Of which natural gas 58.5 60.5 63.2





. Realised prices Q4-23 Q3-23 2023 Liquids (USD/boe) 83.6 87.6 81.6 Natural gas (USD/boe) 73.9 60.5 74.3

Fourth quarter 2024 and Strategy Update - programme

Date: Thursday 8 February 2024

Report to be released: 06:00 CET

Online presentation by management: 08:30 CET

Presentation available at: www.akerbp.com/en

Followed by Q&A session

