

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded lower on Monday ahead of this week's busy earnings and economic calendar.



The euro rose against the dollar while bonds fell as traders weighed the outlook for monetary policy ahead of a raft of speeches from central bank officials at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,444 after climbing 1.1 percent on Friday.



Aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation plunged 5.6 percent after its deliveries last year fell short of targets.



Atos plummeted 15.6 percent. The technology company named a new CEO and warned that its free cash flow would be slightly below its target in the second half of the year.



