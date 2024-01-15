

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased notably in November from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 3.89 billion in November from EUR 1.45 billion in the corresponding month last year. That expected surplus was EUR 5.20 billion.



In October, there was a surplus of EUR 4.73 billion.



Exports fell 4.4 percent annually in November after a 3.1 percent rebound in September. Outgoing flows to non-EU countries decreased by 3.4 percent, and those to EU countries dropped by 5.4 percent.



Data showed that imports declined 8.9 percent annually in November, following a 9.2 percent fall in the prior month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports slid by 2.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, in November from a month ago. As a result, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 2.76 billion from EUR 3.77 billion in October.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken