15.01.2024 | 11:18
Xinhua Silk Road: China to accelerate construction of financial center in Chengdu-Chongqing region

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China has quickened the pace to promote the building of a financial center in the country's western region.


The building of the financial center in the Chengdu-Chongqing region needs to make full use of new science and technology to promote the development of the financial industry, said Fan Gang, vice president of the China Society of Economic Reform, at Chengdu Jiaozi Financial Conference, which kicked off on January 12 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A number of experts and industry insiders in the financial sector attended the conference held at the Jiaozi Financial Museum, a cultural landmark in Chengdu, to explore ways and means of accelerating the building of the western financial center in the Chengdu and Chongqing region.

It is learned that during the event, Xinhua Silk Road, a multilingual Belt and Road information service platform under Xinhua News Agency, unveiled its western center in Chengdu, aiming to take the opportunity of the construction of the western financial center to strengthen financial services under the Belt and Road Initiative.

In recent years, Chengdu and Chongqing have pushed forward the integration of financial infrastructure, expanded their talent pools and made great achievements in the financial sector amid concerted efforts to jointly build the western financial center in the country.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/338259.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2318347/Jiaozi.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-china-to-accelerate-construction-of-financial-center-in-chengdu-chongqing-region-302034597.html

