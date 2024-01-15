Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024
PR Newswire
15.01.2024 | 12:18
OKX is First Exchange to List Ice Open Network's ICE Token on Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that it is the first exchange to list the ICE token on its spot market.

ICE is the token that fuels Ice Open Network (ION), a high-performance, multi-threaded and multi-shard blockchain that is capable of processing millions of transactions per second.

With this addition, users will be able to trade ICE against USDT via the ICE/USDT spot pair from 10:00 am (UTC) on January 19. Deposits for ICE were enabled today at 10:00 am (UTC).

This announcement comes after the listing of JTO and BONK on OKX's spot market on January 8. OKX also recently enhanced its Copy Trading tool with the addition of Spot Copy Trading, a feature that enables users to copy the strategies of top-performing 'lead traders' and automatically execute those in real-time across over 160 spot pairs.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

Disclaimer

© 2024 PR Newswire
