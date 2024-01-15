Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024
PR Newswire
15.01.2024 | 12:30
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 12-January-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

459.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue

464.87p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 12-January-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

327.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue

333.63p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 12-January-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

294.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue

294.96p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 12-January-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

190.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue

191.22p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 12-January-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

108.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue

112.20p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 12-January-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

151.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue

153.45p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


