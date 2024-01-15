Dignitana AB: Dignitana signs OncoMedical for distribution in Switzerland and Liechtenstein

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalp cooling innovator Dignitana AB has signed OncoMedical AG as the exclusive distributor for The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. OncoMedical specializes in medical technology products in the areas of oncology, pain therapy and palliative care. OncoMedical will purchase at least eight DigniCap Delta devices and the corresponding patient consumables in 2024 to launch the product which minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy, with the first order for three devices scheduled for delivery in January 2024.

Switzerland is a strong market for scalp cooling with many options for quality private healthcare in addition to the public sector clinics. Dignitana's legacy C3 scalp cooling device is currently available at 11 clinics. The distribution agreement with OncoMedical seeks to expand that footprint in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, while also upgrading current Dignitana customers to the advanced technology offered by the next generation DigniCap Delta system.

"Scalp cooling with DigniCap Delta is a significant advancement in quality of life for cancer patients, said Simon Dätwyler, CEO of OncoMedical. "Customers want the most advanced treatments to ensure optimal patient outcomes. We are happy to add DigniCap to our suite of top tier medical technologies and are eager to expand availability of DigniCap in this region."

"OncoMedical shares our commitment to excellence in technology, customer service and patient care," said Catarina Löwenadler, CEO of Dignitana. "As we continue to expand patient access, Dignitana is strengthened by utilizing local market experts like OncoMedical to ensure customers receive the best possible service and attention."

The FDA-cleared DigniCap Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy for cancer patients with solid tumors such as breast, prostate and gynecological cancers. With over 7,400 new breast cancer cases and 6,500 new prostate cancer cases diagnosed each year, these are the two most prevalent types of cancer in Switzerland.

Recognized internationally as a standard of care and quality of life advancement for cancer patients, scalp cooling is listed as a treatment recommendation in the clinical practice guidelines published by European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) in the US, and Cancer Australia.

