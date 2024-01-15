FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Ryan Mangold

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name FirstGroup plc

b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares following the payment of the interim dividend by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£1.772 60

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 60 £106.32

e) Date of the transaction 10 January 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)