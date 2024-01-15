Anzeige
Montag, 15.01.2024

2,0162,04613:41
15.01.2024 | 13:12
FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

15 January 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Name of director Number of ordinary shares acquired

Ryan Mangold, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 60

Anthony Green, Employee Director 13

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7890 422877

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares following the payment of the interim dividend by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.772

60

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

60

£106.32

e)

Date of the transaction

10 January 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Anthony Green

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Employee Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.772

13

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

13

£23.03

e)

Date of the transaction

10 January 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


