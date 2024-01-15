DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2024 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2461.2777 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 221028882 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 297536 EQS News ID: 1815147 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1815147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2024 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)