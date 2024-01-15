DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.0426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 147406 CODE: CLEU LN ISIN: LU2056738490

January 15, 2024 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)