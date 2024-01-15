London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - CAA Mining Limited, an exploration and development company focused on lithium and gold in Africa, is pleased to announce its participation in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town on 5-6 February 2024.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town brings together over 110 mining companies and over 650 investors in the grounds of a beautiful manor house, for two days of curated 1-2-1 meetings and in-depth industry insights from leading funds and analysts.

Douglas Chikohora, CEO of CAA Mining said: "I am delighted to be taking part in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town. The conference provides us with an opportunity to update potential investors on the work carried out to date at our highly prospective Mankesim Lithium Project in Ghana which is adjacent to Atlantic Lithium's Ewoyaa project. We started our inaugural drilling campaign at Mankesim in November 2023 and look forward to updating investors on the results in due course."

About CAA Mining Limited

CAA Mining Limited is a private exploration and development company focused on lithium and gold in Africa. The Company's flagship project is the Mankesim Lithium project in Ghana. Comprising of five exploration licences covering 566km², the Mankesim Lithium project is adjacent to Atlantic Lithium's Ewoyaa Project.

The Company has a JV agreement in place with Livista Energy, to develop a conversion facility in Takoradi, Ghana, for the processing of lithium into an intermediary lithium chemical for export to Europe. Livista is positioned to be one of Europe's largest sustainable refiner of lithium products that can accommodate all sources of raw lithium material.

CAA Mining also has an option over the Akoko Gold Project located at the southern end of Ghana's prolific Ashanti Belt. Akoko was a greenfields discovery made by Castle Minerals in 2007. The project has a historical JORC resource of 2mt@1.6g/tAu for 102,000 ounces-Runge Limited, which was announced in 2009. The project has significant upside potential with less than 10% of the gold anomalies identified drilled to date.

