Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to report the discovery of new high-grade gold mineralisation at the Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") following additional trenching at its Road Cut Zone ("RCZ") target. The Company is also pleased to report positive results from detailed soil geochemistry work at the Kadie Zone.

Figure 1: RCZ Compilation Map Showing Trenches KTR075 to KTR087 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "It is extremely encouraging that our ongoing exploration activities at Kossou continue to reveal additional mineralized shear zones, further demonstrating the significant exploration potential of this project as we have been active to date on an area representing approximately 15% of the whole license. Following recent drill road access work, the Company has uncovered another mineralised shear zone just west of the known RCZ geochemical anomaly. Preliminary work suggests the new shear zone is structurally similar to the primary RCZ and Jagger drill targets, appears to correlate well with drill hole KRC044 that returned several strong mineralised intercepts and compares favourably to other trench results at the RCZ."

He continued: "Our ongoing exploration efforts at the Kadie Zone continue to yield positive results for the Company. Following recent detailed infill soil geochemistry work on this target, we have defined a subparallel shear zone with gold in soil results of up to 104 g/t Au indicating a strong NW-SE trending gold anomaly. We intend to continue our strategy of utilizing soil geochemistry to guide our exploration initiatives going forward with the goal of identifying additional mineralisation, which has proven to be an effective method of initial discovery thus far. Results from our recent exploration efforts remain very impressive as the property continues to deliver and our team looks forward to initiating the Company's diamond drilling program in the coming months."

RCZ Trench Result Highlights

KTR082: 2.76 g/t Au over 22.0 metres ("m"), including 22.36 g/t Au over 2.0 m

KTR084: 1.49 g/t Au over 10.0 m, and 15.80 g/t Au over 1.0 m

KTR086: 8.56 g/t Au over 5.0 m, including 12.61 g/t Au over 3.0 m

The Company has uncovered another NNW-SSE trending shear zone which parallels the primary RCZ previously drilled and trenched during recent drill road access work at Kossou. The drill road was put in place to gain access to the main RCZ primary drill target and lies just to the west of the known gold in soil geochemical anomaly (See Figure 1). Preliminary trench mapping indicates a similar structural environment to that of the primary RCZ drill target and these new trenches lay within the 300+ m wide and 2+ km long structural corridor previously identified by the Company's Structural Geology Consultant, Dr. Tourigny in 2023. A series of E-W and WNW-ESE trending high-grade quartz veins crosscut the dominant NNW trending mineralised shear zone, contributing to high-grade gold values within the dominant shear zones. This new zone appears to correlate well with drill hole KRC044 to the north that returned several strong mineralised intercepts including 2.94 g/t Au over 9.0 m (88 to 97 m), including subintervals of 4.48 g/t Au over 5 m (92-97 m) and 10.41 g/t Au over 2 m (95-97 m); all drill intercepts represent downhole lengths and not true widths (see press release dated August 14, 2023). These results affirm the Company's belief that the RCZ is a priority target for the upcoming diamond drill program in Q1 2024. Full assay results from all trenches are provided in Table 1.

Trench From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au g/t Target KTR075 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.60 RCZ KTR076 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.22 RCZ KTR077 0.00 4.50 4.50 3.30 RCZ Incl. 0.00 2.00 2.00 5.47 KTR078 0.00 1.00 1.00 3.10 RCZ KTR079 3.00 4.00 1.00 2.10 RCZ KTR080 1.00 2.40 1.40 3.01 RCZ KTR081 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.67 RCZ KTR082 2.00 24.00 22.00 2.76* RCZ Incl. 6.00 8.00 2.00 22.36 KTR083 11.00 13.00 2.00 0.72 RCZ 20.00 24.00 4.00 1.41 30.00 34.00 4.00 1.74 KTR084 18.00 21.00 3.00 0.64 RCZ 23.00 33.00 10.00 1.49 44.00 45.00 1.00 15.80 KTR085 20.00 24.00 4.00 0.65 RCZ KTR086 1.00 8.00 7.00 1.32 RCZ 11.00 14.00 3.00 1.03 22.00 25.00 3.00 0.35 33.00 38.00 5.00 8.56 Incl. 33.00 36.00 3.00 12.61 KTR087 12.00 14.00 2.00 1.82 RCZ Notes: Cut off using 2m 0.30 g/t Au

Intervals are reported with no more than 3m of continuous internal dilution except where indicated

Table 1: Road Cut Zone Current Trench Results

Additional sampling was undertaken at the previously reported mineralised zone (see press release dated December 5, 2023) east of the main RCZ in a series of small trenches located within the artisanal mine workings where it was safe to conduct activities (trenches KTR075 to KTR081). Results from this work (see Table 1 for interval results and Figure 1 for locations) confirm the presence of a northerly trending shear with gold mineralisation. In the trenches sampled, the northerly shear was dominant, and the highest gold grades are associated with the cross-cutting vein sets as described previously.

Kadie Zone Soil Geochemistry Highlights

Additional detailed infill soil geochemistry was completed at the Kadie Zone to further help define gold bearing structures (Figure 2 and 3). Results very clearly indicate a strong NW-SE trending gold anomaly defined by samples ranging from 300+ ppb to a maximum value of 104,000 ppb Au that connect the Kadie 1 and Kadie 2 zones. This feature indicates a strike extent of over 650 m and remains open to the SE along strike with a second trend (Kadie 3).

Detailed gold in soil geochemistry has proven to be a very effective tool for exploration at Kossou and the Company intends to continue with its sampling strategy to help define extents of gold mineralised shear zones and veins sets for future drill targeting purposes.

Sampling, QAQC, and Analytical Procedures

All samples were analysed at the SGS facility in Yamoussoukro using a 50 g Fire Assay with an AA finish (FAA505 with prep code PRP87). All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Cote d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

The Company is drilling to unlock the potential size and scale of Kossou within 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold in soil geochemical anomalies with excellent rock and trench sampling results. The Company completed ~6,000 m of RC drilling and ~5,400 m of trenching in 2023 and is planning on additional drilling and trenching in 2024. Significant gold mineralisation has been identified at three main targets within a 300 m wide, 2+ km long, pervasively altered structural corridor defining a potentially large mesothermal gold system. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

