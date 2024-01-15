Perth, West Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment Cape Town can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q02f4pD60

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Chariot Corporation Ltd

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near surface lithium opportunities in the United States. Chariot's core assets are located in the United States and include both hard rock and claystone-hosted lithium. Chariot has the potential to become a leading US provider of lithium from Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (i.e. Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon) located in proximity to battery manufacturers and gigafactories.

